The number of marriages and divorces recorded in Azerbaijan during 5 months of this year has been announced.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee that 23,684 marriages and 7,082 divorces were registered by the registration divisions.

Moreover, the number of marriages rose from 5.5 to 5.8 per 1,000 people, while the number of divorces increased from 1.5 to 1.7 compared to the same period last year.