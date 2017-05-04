 Top
    5 non-working days will mark Armed Forces Day and Eid al-Fitr in Azerbaijan

    Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan made a statement

    Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Additional non-working day will be given, as Ramadan holiday and Day of Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan coincides this year.

    Report informs citing the Cabinet of Ministers, June 26 - Armed Forces Day, June 26-27 - Eid al-Fitr will be non-working days. 

    June 28, Wednesday will also be non-business day as the two holidays coincide.

    Thus, 5 days (June 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28), including Saturday and Sunday announced non-working days on the occasion of both holidays. 

