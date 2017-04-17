424 twins, 12 triplets born in Azerbaijan in 2017

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ In January-February 2017, regional (city) registration departments of the Ministry of Justice, have registered 24,648 or on average 418 newborns per day and this figure made 15.7 per 100 people of the population.

Report informs citing the State Statistics Committee (SSC), 424 of them are twins, 12 triplets. Specific weight of girls makes 47.3%, while 112 newborn boys fall per 100 girls. (biological norm is 105-107).

Currently, reproduction of the population ensured, 2.0 children fall per woman all the life.