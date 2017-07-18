 Top
    4 days will be non-working on Gurban holiday in Azerbaijan

    Press secretary of Cabinet of Ministers Akif Ali stated

    Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ The number of non-working days in Azerbaijan in connection with Gurban holiday to be marked in September was announced.

    In response to Report's request, press secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers Akif Ali said that Gurban holiday will be marked on September 1-2: "Due to the fact that September 2 is Saturday, September 4, Monday, will also be a non-working day in the country.

    Thus, September 1-5 will be a vacation in connection with Gurban holiday in Azerbaijan. 

    September 5 is a working day. 

