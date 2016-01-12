​11 people received compensation for demolished objects in Nardaran

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ Due to demolition and expansion of the road commercial and residential on Absheron street in Nardaran settlement of Sabunchu district of Baku, 11 people have received compensation.

Report informs, this was stated by the spokesman of Azeryolservis Anar Najafli.

According to him, Documents on 51st demolished object are prepared and in the near future owners will receive compensation: "At the next stage issue of compensation for the land is planned."

96 enterprises that fall under the construction of the road were registered on Absheron road.