100-seat orphanage-kindergarten inaugurated in Lerik

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of a 100-seat Lerik city orphanage-kindergarten No 2, the construction of which was initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Report informs that President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the orphanage-kindergarten.

The construction of the orphanage-kindergarten started in May, 2015, and ended in May, 2018. The two-storey building was supplied with necessary equipment. It is planned that 22 people will work here.