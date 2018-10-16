 Top
    100-seat orphanage-kindergarten inaugurated in Lerik

    Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of a 100-seat Lerik city orphanage-kindergarten No 2, the construction of which was initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

    Report informs that President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the orphanage-kindergarten.

    The construction of the orphanage-kindergarten started in May, 2015, and ended in May, 2018. The two-storey building was supplied with necessary equipment. It is planned that 22 people will work here.

