1 June - International Children's Day

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today the world celebrates International Children's Day.

On June 1, 1950, at the International Women's Conference, organized by the United Nations General Assembly were made proposals to ensure the rights of children and at the same event, it was decided to devote the June 1 to International protection of children. After this event, on June 1 it went down in history as the International Day of Children.

As in all democratic countries, the protection of human rights in Azerbaijan attaches special importance. Under the leadership of the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, the question always comes to the fore, as well in the country were created all conditions for proper education and training, health of the young generation.

Decree of President Ilham Aliyev to announce year 2009 as a "Year of the Child" in Azerbaijan was the impetus to ensure children's rights in our country, carrying out a series of events to reveal their talents.

A special role in the protection of children belongs to the president of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Goodwill Ambassador of UNESCO and ISESCO, MP, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

In recent years, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has carried out important projects in the field of identifying, educating talented children of Azerbaijan, and this work continues successfully today.

There is no doubt that children's rights are one of the most important and inseparable part of human rights. Considering the fact that the future development of the country is in their hands, the active participation of all of us in their defense are a common duty.