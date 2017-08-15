1,208 twins and 27 triplets were born in Azerbaijan this year

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ During January-June of 2017, district (city) registration departments of the Ministry of Justice have recorded 68,885 newborns. This figure made 14.3 per 1000 people.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee, 53.0% of newborns are boys, 47.0% girls. 1208 of them are twins and 27 triplets.

29,477 deaths were registered in the country in the first half of 2017. Mortality rate per 1,000 people was 6.1.

In the first 6 month of 2017, the registration departments have recorded 27,153 marriages and 7,287 divorces. Number of marriages per 1000 people was 5.6 and divorces 1.5.