Innovation to be applied for the registration of the children whose parents are unknown

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Prime minister of Azerbaijan Artur Rasizada signed a resolution on changes of “The order of state registration of civil status acts”.

Report informs, the information about a child born in medical institution and refused by both parents, together with the medical birth certificate and the document confirming the refusal of a child will be given to the local commission of the protection of minors’ rights and issues by the head of that institution. For the state registration of birth, the commission must submit the document about the refusal of a child, a medical certificate about the sex, place and date of birth as well as the consent or instruction of guardianship authority about the name, father’s name and surname to the registration department during 5 work-days.

In addition, the local police authority must place the child in relevant medical institution by drawing up a document about time, place and condition of child’s finding according to the information of the person who found the child away from the medical institution, at the same time, they must inform the Commission during 2 work-days by presenting the document about finding of a child.