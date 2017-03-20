Young Azerbaijani singer passes to third round of 'The Voice of Ukraine' contest - VIDEO

Baku. 20 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani performer from Ganja city, Javid Mammadov has passed to the third round of the famous international music project "The Voice of Ukraine".

Report informs, J.Mammadov sang Lean on major lazer in a duet with another participant Naila Ibrahimova.

"Everything was wonderful, although the song did not suit my voice. Together with Naila, we did our best. I'm glad that we both went on the third round", Mammadov said.

However, the young singer will continue his participation in the team of the famous Ukrainian musician Sergei Babkin, as Eurovision winner Jamala has chosen Naila Ibrahimova.

Notably, contest "Voice of Ukraine" is broadcasted on the Ukrainian TV channel 1+1.