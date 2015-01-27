Young and talented Russian actor dead fighting for IS

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ For the past two days, Russian mainstream, Muslim, and social media have been abuzz with the news that a popular 31-year-old Russian actor has been reported killed fighting alongside IS militants in Syria, Report informs citing foreign mass media.

According to information, Vadim Dorofeyev, who apparently converted to Islam in January 2014, left his wife and two small children without warning several months ago in order to go to Syria and join the Islamic State (IS) group.

Dorofeyev appeared in a handful of Russian films and TV series, including A Yakuza's Daughter Never Cries, a 2010 comedy about the 10-year-old daughter of a Japanese Yakuza who gets lost in Russia. Dorofeyev's last work, before leaving for Syria, was a part on 2014 TV detective series Balabol.

No details of Dorofeyev's conversion to a radical form of Islam have been given, beyond that it appears to have happened in January 2014, several months before he left for Syria and that he apparently converted along with another actor, his friend Leonid Telezhinsky.