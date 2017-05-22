 Top
    Close photo mode

    Worst dressed performer in Eurovision 2017 named

    Montenegrin singer won Barbara Dex Award

    Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ Slavko Kalezić, Montenegrin singer of the Eurovision-2017 song contest in Kyiv has won Barbara Dex Award for being the worst dressed artist.

    Report informs citing Esctoday, Triana Park from Latvia and Martina Bárta from Czech Republic came in second and third place.

    Notably, The Barbara Dex is awarded since 1997 to the worst dressed singer in the opinion of spectators. The award is named after the Belgian Eurovision contestant in 1993. She wore a dress she designed herself, a creation that caught the eye of a lot of critics.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi