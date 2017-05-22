Worst dressed performer in Eurovision 2017 named

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ Slavko Kalezić, Montenegrin singer of the Eurovision-2017 song contest in Kyiv has won Barbara Dex Award for being the worst dressed artist.

Report informs citing Esctoday, Triana Park from Latvia and Martina Bárta from Czech Republic came in second and third place.

Notably, The Barbara Dex is awarded since 1997 to the worst dressed singer in the opinion of spectators. The award is named after the Belgian Eurovision contestant in 1993. She wore a dress she designed herself, a creation that caught the eye of a lot of critics.