World marks January 16 The Beatles Day

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Beatles Day is celebrated today by fans of the band all over the world.

Report informs, Cavern Club was formed in Liverpool in 1957 on January 16, where the band debuted later. The first composition of the band included Paul McCartney (bass guitar, guitar, vocal), John Lennon (guitar, vocal), George Harrison (guitar, vocal), Stuart Sutcliffe (bass guitar) and Peter Best (drum).

The band became worldly known in 1963 after release of the single Please Please Me. From that moment, Beatlemania hit the planet. During the activity, the band had a great influence on the development of world music.

The World Beatles Day was established according to the decision of the UNESCO in 2001.