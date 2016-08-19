World famous film director dies

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ Arthur Hiller, the Canadian director of Love Story who went on to be president of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, has died aged 92.

Report informs citing the foreign media, the prolific director began his career in television before going on to direct more than 30 films over six decades.

Oscar-nominated for popular weepie Love Story, his other films included Author! Author!, Silver Streak and The In-Laws.

Current Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs said the organisation was "deeply saddened" by his passing.