Weinstein company files for bankruptcy

Baku. 20 March. REPORT.AZ/ U.S. film and TV studio The Weinstein Company, whose ex-Chairman Harvey Weinstein has been accused of sexual harassment and assault, said that it filed for bankruptcy. The company filed for bankruptcy in the Delaware court.

Report informs referring to the TASS, Lantern Capital's proposed bid is in the $300 to $320 million range.

On March 2, the Weinsteins said they had agreed with investors to sell the bulk of the company's assets for $ 500 million.

The money earned on the transaction was partly to cover the movie company's debts of $ 225 million. But later it turned out that the company of the brothers Harvey and Robert Weinstein had more than $ 65 million extra obligations and on March 7, investors refused to purchase it.