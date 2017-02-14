 Top
    Ukrainian Prime Minister: No danger in hosting Eurovision 2017

    Ticket sales started on February 14

    Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ There is no danger in preparation and conduct of the musical contest "Eurovision" in Kiev.

    Report informs referring to the Ukrainian channel 112 Ukraine, Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman said.

    According to him, the contest will be held at the highest level of quality.

    Earlier it was reported that a number of members of the organizing committee who worked on the "Eurovision" in Kiev, resigned.

    Ticket sales started on February 14 and price varies from 8 to 500 EUR.

