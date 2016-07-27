Ukraine postpones selection of host city for Eurovision contest

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ Ukraine has postponed election of the city to host Eurovision Song Contest 2017 for an indefinite period.

Report informs, Ukrainian Culture Minister Yevhen Nyshchuk told reporters.

Before a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Y.Nyshchuk stated that financial difficulties have occurred.

Notably, on July 24, Ukraine has launched selection of the host city and arena.

Three of the cities, nominated to host the contest, qualified for finals on July 22. These are Kyiv, Dnipro and Odessa.

The name of the Eurovision contest host city had to be identified on July 27.