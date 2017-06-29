Ukraine faces fine after Russia Eurovision row

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Ukraine is facing a substantial fine over delays in the organization of May's Eurovision song contest and a decision to bar Russia's entrant from entering Ukraine.

Report informs citing BBC, Ukraine may face fine.

"As a result of this, attention was drawn away from the competition and the brand reputation of the Eurovision Song Contest was endangered," the EBU said in a statement.

"Therefore the contest's steering committee has recommended that UA:PBC (Ukraine's state broadcaster) should receive a substantial fine, in line with the rules of the competition," it said, without saying how much Ukraine would have to pay.

At the same time, the Channel One Russia received warning from the organizers. The reason for this is the refusal of the TV channel to broadcast the competition in Russia.