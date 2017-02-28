U2 rock group accused of plagiarism

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ A British guitarist and songwriter Paul Rose accuses U2 rock group and its leader Bono of plagiarism.

Report informs referring to New York Post, Paul Rose filed a lawsuit in Manhattan Federal Court on the issue on February 27.

Paul Rose said U2 lifted multiple elements of his song “Nae Slappin” for their hit song “The Fly” included in their album “Achtung Baby” (1991) at a time when they were desperately searching for a new sound.

U2 heard Rose’s “Nae Slappin” after it signed on with record company “Island Records” in 1989 — the same year Rose had provided a demo tape to recording studio’s executives, who listened to it often in their offices, the lawsuit said.

Rose is seeking $5 million in damages, lawyers’ fees and songwriting credit for “The Fly.”

U2 and “Island Records” representatives haven’t commented on the issue.