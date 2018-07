Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ Famous Turkish pop singer Işıl German has died.

Report informs, the 63-year-old singer died of a heart attack.

According to the information, I.German lived alone in her house in Kuşadası in financial difficulties.

Notably, I.German gained popularity in the 1970s with songs Biliyorum sensin o aşkın kaderi, Ağlıyorsam sen aldırma.

She took part in several films as an actress and wrote music for Turkish films in the 1980s.