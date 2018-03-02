 Top
    Turkish model: This is my first visit to Azerbaijan

    Çağla Şikel now in Baku to attend a fashion show© Report

    Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ "This is my first visit to Azerbaijan".

    Famous Turkish model Çağla Şikel told Report.

    The model said he regretted not being able to walk in Baku: "I came here this morning to attend the fashion show, and I should return to Turkey this evening. I did not bring my sons with me, so this would be a very short visit for them."

    He said that she frequently views comments from her Azerbaijani followers in Instagram and Youtube pages: My Youtube channel was very liked, I am happy that I’d opened it. I would like to thank my Azerbaijani followers."

