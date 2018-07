Turkish famous actor suffered a heart attack

27 December, 2016 10:30

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish actor Çağlar Çorumlu, famous for "Güldür Güldür” comedy show suffered a heart attack. Report informs citing the Turkish media, feeling bad before camera, ambulance was called for the actor. Examination revealed heart attack. He underwent heart surgery. Çağlar Çorumlu discharged after several days.