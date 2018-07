Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ Atalay Demirçi, Turkey's well-known comedian was detained.

Report informs referring to the Turkish Haberturk.

It is believed that he has relationship with the Gülenist Terrorist Organization (FETÖ).

Notably, after the coup attempt in Turkey on July 15, unveiled the correspondence of the actor with Enes Kanter and Hakan Şükür, who are closed with Fethullah Gülen.