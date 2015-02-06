Turkey back at "Eurovision"

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey returns to "Eurovision" song contest in 2016 after three years of absence.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, in regard with the following year the national broadcaster of Turkey TRT channel will hold qualifying round to determine a representative.

Last time Turkey participated in this competition in 2012 in Baku, and then refused to participate, citing unfair competition format, in which the five founding members of the "Eurovision" get into the final, bypassing the semi-finals.

Turkey takes part in "Eurovision" since 1975 and in 2003 the country won the competition.