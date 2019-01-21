 Top
    Trump nominated for worst actor in the Razzies

    Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ US president Donald Trump has earned a nod for worst actor in the 39th annual Razzie Awards. Report informs citing The Hollywood Reporter.

    Along with Johnny Depp in Sherlock Gnomes and Travolta in Gotti, the Razzies nominated Trump – who appeared in Death Of A Nation and Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 11/9 – for worst actor.

    It also nominated Trump and “his self-perpetuating pettiness” for worst screen combo.

    US first lady Melania Trump was also nominated for worst supporting actress.

