TIMATI opens summer season at Dalga Beach Nightclub

Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ Most brilliant representative of the modern club culture, the star of the Russian show business, rapper Timati opens the summer season in Dalga Beach Nightclub.

Show program, which will begin on June 20, at 22:00 brash Mr. Black star Timati will present to his fans a program, which includes his new tracks and time-tested hits, Report informs.

At the entrance to the event will be a strict face and dress control, persons under 18 years of age and entrance without the presence of women is prohibited.

Ticket prices for the show program 30 manats (standing tickets for the cocktail table), 60 AZN (sedentary tickets for lounge tables near stage), 100 AZN (sedentary tickets to the VIP area on the second floor).

At the opening of the largest water park "Dalğa Beach-Aqua Park" also was organized the show program with participation of stars - DJ Smash, DJ Vendetta.

"Dalga Beach Nightclub" - a two-storey disco club, where have been used a special sound and light systems. These systems will be put in use by manufacturers in 2017.

Page of the event in Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/events/1035500983128320/

Page in Instagram - https://instagram.com/dalgabeach.az

Information and ticket delivery by the numbers: 050 510 10 22/012 565-55-35