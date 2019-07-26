Third presentation date of Zhara Music Awards unveiled

The third presentation of the musical award "Zhara Music Awards" will take place on 4th April 2020 in Moscow, event presenter Yana Churikova said at a press conference on the first day of the 'Zhara' festival.

Notably, the prize is awarded for musical achievements in the past year.

The winners of the music award “Zhara Music Awards" are chosen by the audience and the jury, which includes the most popular artists, producers and show business figures.

The founders and creators of the music award are people's artist of Azerbaijan, singer and composer Emin Agalarov (EMIN), founder of Russian radio and Golden gramophone award Sergey Kozhevnikov and honored artist of Russia, singer Grigory Leps.