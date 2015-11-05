Forbes reveals World's 2015 highest-paid women in music

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ The top-earning woman in the music business has been cashing in on a massive world tour, a constant stream of hit singles and a string of endorsements with a slew of major companies, while occasionally throwing thinly veiled barbs at her chief rival.

Report informs citing Forbes, sounds like Tylor Swift - but, in fact, it’s her frequent competitor, Katy Perry. Largely because of her Prismatic World Tour, which is now winding down, Perry pulled in $135 million this year. She grossed more than $2 million per city over the course of 126 shows in our scoring period, and added to her total through deals with Coty, Claire’s and Covergirl.

Swift has also been having quite the year, claiming the No. 2 spot with $80 million. More than a year after the launch of 1989 - the top release of 2014 with over 3.6 million copies sold - her latest single, “Wildest Dreams,” has ascended to the top of the charts, boosted by a music video with Scott Eastwood. But it was the beginning of her epic 1989 World Tour that placed her so close to the top of this list.