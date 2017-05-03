 Top
    The Eagles sue Hotel California in Mexico

    Hotel California is the title track from the 1976 Eagles album of the same name

    Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Eagles have filed a lawsuit accusing the owners of a Mexico hotel of using the name "Hotel California," arguably the band's most famous song, without permission.

    Report informs citing the Reuters, in a complaint filed late Monday, the Eagles said owners of the 11-room Todos Santos hotel in Baja California Sur "actively encourage" guests to believe the hotel is associated with the band, in order to sell t-shirts and other merchandise, and make guests feel welcome.

    This allegedly included piping "Hotel California" and other Eagles songs through the hotel sound system, and selling t-shirts in that refer to the hotel as "legendary," resulting in apparent confusion among many guests who posted online reviews.

    Notably, the Todos Santos hotel was named Hotel California when it opened in 1950, but went through a series of name changes before a Canadian couple, John and Debbie Stewart, bought it in 2001, and according to the Eagles began using the original name in marketing.

    "Hotel California" is the title track from the 1976 Eagles album of the same name and won the 1977 Grammy award for record of the year.

