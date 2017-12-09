The best actor of 2017 was announced

© .infomagaz.com

Baku. 9 December.REPORT.AZ/ The Best Actor of 2017 has been named.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, the list was prepared by Vulture publication.

21-year-old actor Timothee Chalamet was awarded the title of the best actor. He starred in a fim Call Me By Your Name.

The Best Actress honor went to Irish actress Saoirse Ronan for her role in Lady Bird. American actress Laurie Metcalfe was also included for Lady Bird in the top ten list where she ranks the seventh in the list.

The best supporting actor Willem Dafoe starred in Florida Project included in the top trio as the best supporting actor. Dafoe’s counterpart in the film acctress Brooklynn Prince ranked the fifth.