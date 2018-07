Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ The former number one female tennis player Annas Kurnikova gave birth to twins.

Report informs referring to the TMZ publication, Russian tennis player have had a girl and a boy from her marriage with Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias.

The parents named their children Lucy and Nicolas.

36-year-old tennis player gave birth to her twins in Miami, US. Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias have been together since 2001.