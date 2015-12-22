​Tarantino gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Oscar-winning filmmaker Quentin Tarantino got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, just days before the release of his latest movie "The Hateful Eight."

Report informs citing the foreign media, Tarantino recalled to a crowd that had gathered for the event outside the Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard how his parents used to take him to see films at the famed theatre, including "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" or his first James Bond movie, "Diamonds are Forever."

"The line went all the way down the block. And we stayed in that line, and at one point of that line, I stood right there," he said, pointing to his star.

"So, I have called Hollywood my home -- even before I lived in this ZIP code -- for a very, very long time."

The filmmaker, who dropped out of high school insisting he could learn more on his own, won Oscars for the black comedy western "Django Unchained" in 2013 and the black comedy crime film "Pulp Fiction" in 1995.

But his latest movie "The Hateful Eight" has received lukewarm reviews and was recently snubbed by the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations, considered a bellwether for the Oscars.