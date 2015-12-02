Heydar Aliyev Center to host Steven Seagal concert

Baku. 2 December.REPORT.AZ/ Famous Hollywood star Steven Seagal will give a concert in Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku for the first time.

Report was told in the Center, in the concert to be held on December 16,17, Steven Seagal and group accompanied him will present blues music program to the audience.

Hollywood star,actor, director as well as aikido master Steven Seagal is also known as musician. Even he is engaged in music before acting as an actor. Thus, Seagal began to play guitar when he was 12 and preferred blues genre.

Steven Seagal was born in 1952 in USA and has began his activity in the field of cinema since 1986. Already in 1988 he played Nico in Above the Law', his first film. Mainly playing in war films, actor took a part in 'Under siege', 'OnDeadly Ground', 'Executive decision', 'Shadow man', Into the Sun', etc. films.

In the framework of visit to Baku on September 21 of this year, Steven Seagal was in Heydar Aliyev Center and expressed his wish to give concert in the Center, admiring to Auditorium Hall of the Center.

Guitar player, singer Steven Seagal will greet auditorium with blues genre music in concert program, which will last more than an hour on December 16 and 17.

Tickets maybe get from Heydar Aliyev Center's booking-office.