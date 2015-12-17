Steven Seagal gives concert at Heydar Aliyev Center

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Steven Seagal, a renowned Hollywood star, has appeared in Baku with his first concert at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Report informs, he performed as a singer and guitarist in an hour plus long blues concert.

A noteworthy detail is that an icon of Hollywood, an actor, a film director and a 7th-dan black belt in Aikido, Steven Seagal is in the meantime an accomplished musician. In fact, his passion to music preceded his film career as he started playing guitar at the age of 12, with blues remaining the dominant style ever since.

Working hard for decades, Steven Seagal performed and shared his passion to blues with legends like B.B. King, Bo Diddley, John Lee Hooker, and was mostly influenced by Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown.

Steven’s first album came after his mom’s comment that “the world should hear his music”. Released in 2005, the Songs from the Crystal Cave was a thrilling success in Europe. The collection encompasses styles ranging from blues to pop and rock.

Another album, Mojo Priest, was released in 2006. Recognized as one of the best albums of the year, Mojo Priest not only features Steven’s rough manner of playing guitar, but also embraces the legacy of B.B. King, Bo Diddley, Koko Taylor, James Cotton, Pinetop Perkins and Hubert Sumlin.

According to B.B. King, “Steven is a proficient guitarist”. Steven’s ability to present blues in a meaningful and comprehensive manner is sensed in each and every piece he performs.

An impressive collection of guitars is among Steven Seagal’s most cherished assets. Dating back to 1960, it boasts of guitars played by Albert King, Albert Collins and other recognized guitarists.

Born in the US in 1952, Steven Seagal launched film career as of 1986. In his first movie, Above the Law (1988), he plays the role of Nico. As an action hero Seagal also starred in Hard to Kill (1990), Marked for Death (1990), Under Siege (1992), On Deadly Ground (1994), The Path Beyond Thought (2001), Into the Sun (2005), just to mention a few.

Meanwhile, Steven Seagal is also a recognized film producer. He was personally in charge of all combat scenes in his movies.

This September 21, in the course of his trip to Baku, Steven Seagal was really fascinated with the Auditorium of the Heydar Aliyev Center, so he expressed the wish to perform here.