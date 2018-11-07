Singer Emin Aghalarov's new album presented

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ The new Russian-language album of Azerbaijani people's artist Emin Aghalarov has been presented.

Report informs citing Russian media that the album titled 'Neba ne boyalis' ('Unaffrighted by skies') consists of two parts.

The first part features quite new original compositions that have never been released before and the second part is a series of already popular hits that were not included into the singer's previous albums.

Notably, the album also includes 'My Azerbaijan', the singer's duet composition with Maksim Fadeeyev.