Simpsons writer Kevin Curran dies

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Television comedy writer Kevin Curran, who worked on The Simpsons for 17 years, has died at the age of 59.

Report informs citing the BBC, the writer passed away on Tuesday.

Curran started working on The Simpsons in 1998 as a consulting producer and stayed with the show until 2015.

He won six Emmys across his career as part of the writing teams for The Simpsons as well as Late Night with David Letterman.

Curran also shared three Emmys between 1985 and 1987 for his work on Letterman's comedy chat show.