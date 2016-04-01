 Top
    Sherlock Holmes actor Douglas Wilmer dies at age 96

    The veteran passed away after a short illness

    Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ The veteran, who actor played Sherlock Holmes in the 1960s BBC series, passed away on March 31 after a short illness.

    Report informs, he died at age 96. 

    The British-born thespian burst into popularity after is first film appearance in Laurence Olivier’s Richard III in 1955, which became the first of many a big screen moment.

    Thereafter he landed roles in several epic features, including The Battle of the River Plate, Jason and The Argonauts, The Pink Panther movies, The Vampire Lovers and the 1983 James Bond classic Octopussy. 


