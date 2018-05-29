Shakira cancels concert in Israel

© Victoria WIll/AP

Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ Colombian singer with Lebanese roots was "close to signing" a deal to perform in Tel Aviv in July.

Report informs citing the Haberler, Shakira has made such a move in protest of the Israeli army's firing on thousands of Palestinians protesting in the Gaza Strip against the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem.

Notably, on May 14, the US embassy in Jerusalem was inaugurated. Thousands of protesters protested in the Gaza Strip. 62 Palestinians were killed and more than 3,000 were wounded as a result of the Israeli army firing.