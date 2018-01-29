Semifinal allocation draw held for Eurovision 2018

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ The semifinal allocation draw for Eurovision 2018 international song contest was held in the municipality of Lisbon, Portugal. The event was hosted by Sílvia Alberto and Filomena Cautela who form half of the presenting team for Eurovision 2018.

Report informs with the help of the draw the presenters distributed the performances of the participating countries between the two semifinals of the competition. According to the allocation, a Azerbaijani participant will perform in the first half of the first semifinal.

Azerbaijan will be represented by Aysel Mamedova in "Eurovision" 2018. Rival for our musician will be contestants from Albania, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Iceland, Israel and Lithuania.

Representatives of Russia, Georgia and Ukraine have been included in the second semifinal.

Due to an odd number of participating countries, the organizers decided that in the first semifinal viewers will see 19 contestants, and in the second semester - 18.

Ten countries from each semifinal will qualify for the final. Along with the countries of the Big Five (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom) and the host country of the competition - Portugal - 26 participants will compete for the victory in the final.