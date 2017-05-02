Sami Yusuf: Baku Shopping Festival an excellent opportunity to promote Azerbaijan

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ The famous singer and composer Sami Yusuf said Baku Shopping Festival is significant for the economy of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, in an interview with official website of the festival bakushopfest.com he said that in the coming years Baku Shopping Festival will be of great importance not only for Azerbaijan, but for the entire region.

"In addition, to contribution to Azerbaijan's future economic development, this festival will create a great incentive for the arrival of tourists to this beautiful country. I am sure that tourists will love Azerbaijan. In addition to commercial aspect, this incentive is also an excellent opportunity to demonstrate the unique culture and history of Azerbaijan”, singer noted.

Sami Yusuf is sure that, in the coming years foreign guests will enjoy their visit to Azerbaijan and visit this country again.

Notably, Azerbaijan-born Sami Yusuf has become popular with his first album, "Al-Muallim", He is UN messenger of peace. The world-famous singer and composer named "Islam's biggest rock star" and "The world's most popular English Muslim" by Time magazine.