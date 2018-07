© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ Russian participant in Eurovision 2017 song contest in Kyiv has been identified.

Report informs citing the Russian media, country will be represented by singer Yulia Samoilova.

She will sing Flame is Burning.

Notably, Y.Samoilova repeatedly participated in various competitions. She took part in the 2014 Winter Paralympic Games opening ceremony. As a child, she began losing function of her legs and now uses a wheelchair.