Russian singer and composer Yuri Antonov hospitalized

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Russian singer and composer Yuri Antonov rushed to hospital in Moscow. Report informs referring to the Russian media, he told RIA Novosti that he is in the emergency department presumably from food poisoning, and he currently feels fine now.

In the reference ambulance service of Moscow has confirmed the fact of hospitalization of the artist.

"I have not a heart attack. Just a weakness of some sort, had dinner in the restaurant, something you ate, I felt sick. Doctors now examine, yet say nothing", said Antonov.

According to the singer, he is in the emergency room and is feeling better.

Yuri Antonov is a Soviet and Russian composer, singer, poet, people's artist of Russia. He is the author and performer of many pop hits, including "From sadness to joy", "the Roof of thy house", "Sea", "Twenty years later", "Flying pace", "In the street Chestnut" and other. 19 February 2015 Antonov was 70 years old.