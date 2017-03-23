Russia will not broadcast Eurovision 2017

Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ The First Channel and VGTRK refused to broadcast the international music contest Eurovision 2017.

Report informs referring to Vesti, the decision was made after the Ukrainian authorities banned the entry of singer Julia Samoilova into the country, who was supposed to represent Russia this year.

The singer herself commented on the situation: "It's very funny to see this, because I do not understand what they saw in such a small girl like me, they saw some kind of threat. I continue to work. Even I somehow think that it will still change."