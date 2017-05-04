Russia and Ukraine threatened with sanctions amid situation with Eurovision 2017

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Russia and Ukraine are threatened with sanctions by the European Broadcasting Union because of the situation with Eurovision.

Report informs citing the Heute, head of the organizing committee of the competition Frank-Dieter Freiling said.

According to him, "from the Ukrainian point of view, the legal situation is clear, but from the EBU point of view this is still a violation of the rules."

"According to him, such a violation must be punished.

"As for Russia, Moscow did not participate in various" mandatory "meetings in Kiev," Freiling said.

Recall that, earlier Kiev banned Russian singer Julia Samoilova from the entry to the territory of Ukraine because of her visit to Crimea. Russia said that in this case it will not broadcast the competition on territory of the country in 2017.