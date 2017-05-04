 Top
    Close photo mode

    Russia and Ukraine threatened with sanctions amid situation with Eurovision 2017

    Head of the organizing committee: Violations must be punished

    Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Russia and Ukraine are threatened with sanctions by the European Broadcasting Union because of the situation with Eurovision.

    Report informs citing the Heute, head of the organizing committee of the competition Frank-Dieter Freiling said.

    According to him, "from the Ukrainian point of view, the legal situation is clear, but from the EBU point of view this is still a violation of the rules."

    "According to him, such a violation must be punished.

    "As for Russia, Moscow did not participate in various" mandatory "meetings in Kiev," Freiling said.

    Recall that, earlier Kiev banned Russian singer Julia Samoilova from the entry to the territory of Ukraine because of her visit to Crimea. Russia said that in this case it will not broadcast the competition on territory of the country in 2017.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi