Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ Honored artist Roya Ayhan and Miri Yusif will give a concert at Heydar Aliyev Center's park.

Report informs citing the centre, during the concert to start on August 26 at 20.00, the singers will present the audience an interesting repertoire.

Entry is free to the events at Heydar Aliyev Center's park.

Notably, the concert program will take place after the march and exhibition of classic cars in Baku.