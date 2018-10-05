Robin Williams's personal belongings fetch $6 million at auction

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ Art, film memorabilia and personal effects owned by the late actor Robin Williams and his wife fetched $6.1 million at auction in New York on Thursday, four years after his death, Report informs citing the Russian media. According to Sotheby's auction house, among the things actor sold at the auction were the Golden Globe award, a sword from the shooting of the film Hook, as well as watches and paintings from his personal collection.

All the items put up for auction fetched $ 6.1 million.

Actor Robin Williams committed suicide on August 12, 2014 at his home in the Californian city of Tiburon. According to the basic version, the deepest depression pushed him to this step.