 Top
    Close photo mode

    Robin Williams's personal belongings fetch $6 million at auction

    Among things actor sold at the auction were Golden Globe award, a sword from shooting of the film Hook

    Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ Art, film memorabilia and personal effects owned by the late actor Robin Williams and his wife fetched $6.1 million at auction in New York on Thursday, four years after his death, Report informs citing the Russian media. According to Sotheby's auction house, among the things actor sold at the auction were the Golden Globe award, a sword from the shooting of the film Hook, as well as watches and paintings from his personal collection.

    All the items put up for auction fetched $ 6.1 million.

    Actor Robin Williams committed suicide on August 12, 2014 at his home in the Californian city of Tiburon. According to the basic version, the deepest depression pushed him to this step.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi