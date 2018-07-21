Robin William’s possessions being auctioned in New York for charity

© Getty

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ / In October, the auction house Sotheby's will put up for auction a collection of American actor Robin Williams and his ex-wife Marches in New York, Report informs citing the RIA "Novosti".

"The autumn collection reflects memorable things from the movies and entertainment industry, including screenplays, awards, props, and the wardrobe associated with Marches and Robin's projects," the house said.

Among the items presented auction house will offer to purchase the mantle, which was worn by British actor Daniel Radcliffe in the first part of the Saga "Harry Potter", Hollywood award "Walk of fame", which Williams received in 1990, a collection of actor's watches and art.

The auction is scheduled for October 4, 2018, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of funds will go to public organizations, which Williams helped in life.

Notably, the actor committed suicide on August 12, 2014 at his home in the California city of Tiburon. According to the main version, R. Williams was pushed to this step by the deepest depression.