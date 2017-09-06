 Top
    Robbie Williams cancels all concerts in Russia

    The singer has cancelled all his concerts due to an illness

    Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ Popular British pop singer Robbie Williams has cancelled all his concerts in Russia.

    Report informs, the organizer of Robbie Williams’ concerts in Russia commented on the news regarding the cancellation of the events.

    According to Eduard Ratnikov, the singer cancelled all his Russian concerts due to his illness.

    “Robbie has got sick, he got sick yesterday. He had to cancel all his Russian concerts. The doctor has forbidden him to move anywhere,” he noted.

    Notably, Robbie Williams’ concerts are set for September 7 and 10 in Saint Petersburg and Moscow respectively.

