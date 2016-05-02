​Results of Azerbaijani Eurovision fan club's voting announced

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ The official Azerbaijan fan club of Eurovision (OGAE Azerbaijan) has announced details of its voting.

Report informs, members of the fan club gave maximum 12 points to the representative of Russia Sergey Lazarev with his song "You are the only one".

10 points were given to the representative of France, 8 - Italy, 7 - Australia, 6 - Bulgaria, 5 - Austria, 4 - Sweden 3 - Estonia 2 - Latvia 1 - Serbia.

Currently in the general voting of fan clubs of the participating countries of Eurovision France leads, it is followed by Russia, Australia, Bulgaria, Italy. Azerbaijan takes 17th place with 31 points, overpassing Armenia and Georgia.