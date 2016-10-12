Record number of entrants for next year’s foreign language Oscar announced

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ The 85 entrants for next year’s foreign language Oscar have been announced – which beats the previous record of 83, from 2014.

Report informs citing the Gazeta.ru.

This year's nomination for the first time claimed by Yemen. Also films from Albania, Argentina, Belgium, Bolivia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Serbia, South Africa, Venezuela and other countries presented.

The shortlist, which will include nine films will be known in late December. Five candidates for the "Oscar" will be announced on January 24.

Ceremony will take place on February 26, 2017.